Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Feb. 9

Armando Sanchez, 24, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Feb. 15

William Jackson Neal III, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

March 14

Kaylah Shay Harris, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Yolanda Marcie Leon, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit uttering of a forged instrument and was sentenced to 120 days in jail.

Anthony Alan Luarca, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 31 months in prison, was placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail. He was further ordered to serve 20 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing.

March 15

Jamie Lynn Hofhine, 43, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison and ordered to pay $750.97 restitution to the victim and was further ordered to serve 20 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for a mandatory court appearance.

Alejandra Michelle Molina, 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail to be served concurrently with the previous sentence, and placed on probation for one year. She was further ordered to serve 90 days in jail.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

March 22

Aaron Mark Bloomfield, 39, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

Refujio Rivera, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to serve 101 days in jail.

Robert Leroy Young, 34, pleaded no contest to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to two to five years in prison.

