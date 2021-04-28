Elko District Court

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin
March 22
Omar Fadhil Al Dulaimi, 28, of Baghdad, Iraq, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to pay $1,400 restitution.
——-
Toby Daniel Holland, 20, of Springfield, Missouri, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to pay $1,789.40 extradition fee to Elko County.
——-
Monique Nichole Lopez, 41, of Salt Lake City pleaded guilty to possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent and was given a suspended sentence of 12-32 months in prison, was ordered to pay $932 restitution to the Rainbow Casino and was placed on probation for two years.
——-
Ashley Antoinette Rose, 42, of Elko pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful occupancy of a dwelling and was given a suspended sentence of 12-32 months in prison for count one, was ordered to serve six days in jail for count two and pay $476.85 extradition fee to Elko County, and was placed on probation for 18 months.
March 26
Derik Ray Calton, 40, of Elko pleaded guilty to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 12-32 months in prison with credit for 17 days served.
——-
Bayla Brittany Roberts, 27, of Apple Valley, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive, possess or withhold stolen property and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was ordered to serve 25 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for arraignment, pay $1,873.90 restitution to the victim, and was placed on probation for one year.
Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons March 24
Anthony Paul Burnett, 53, of Richland, Washington, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six days in jail.
——-
Joseph Conrad Forrest, 32, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 143 days in jail.
——-
Melissa Michelle Medina, 35, of La Mirada, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.