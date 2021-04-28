Elko District Court

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

March 22

Omar Fadhil Al Dulaimi, 28, of Baghdad, Iraq, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to pay $1,400 restitution.

Toby Daniel Holland, 20, of Springfield, Missouri, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to pay $1,789.40 extradition fee to Elko County.

Monique Nichole Lopez, 41, of Salt Lake City pleaded guilty to possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent and was given a suspended sentence of 12-32 months in prison, was ordered to pay $932 restitution to the Rainbow Casino and was placed on probation for two years.

