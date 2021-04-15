Elko District Court

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

March 4

Serena Rose Garner, 69, of Laramie, Wyoming, pleaded no contest to attempted uttering of a forged instrument and was sentenced to two days in jail and was ordered to pay $712.54 to the victim.

Michael Montique Johnson, 21, of Illinois pleaded guilty to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was given a suspended sentence of 15-38 months in prison, was ordered to pay $2,270 restitution to the victim, and was placed on probation for two years.

Jason Edward Weston, 36, of Reno pleaded no contest to attempt to carry concealed explosive, pneumatic gun, firearm, or dangerous weapon without a permit and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

March 9

Matthew Bartow, 31, of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit obscene, indecent, or immoral show, act or performance and was sentenced to 34 days in jail.

