Elko District Court

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin
March 4
Serena Rose Garner, 69, of Laramie, Wyoming, pleaded no contest to attempted uttering of a forged instrument and was sentenced to two days in jail and was ordered to pay $712.54 to the victim.
-----
Michael Montique Johnson, 21, of Illinois pleaded guilty to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was given a suspended sentence of 15-38 months in prison, was ordered to pay $2,270 restitution to the victim, and was placed on probation for two years.
------
Jason Edward Weston, 36, of Reno pleaded no contest to attempt to carry concealed explosive, pneumatic gun, firearm, or dangerous weapon without a permit and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
March 9
Matthew Bartow, 31, of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit obscene, indecent, or immoral show, act or performance and was sentenced to 34 days in jail.
-----
Anthony Matthew Jimenez, 35, of Salt Lake City pleaded guilty to attempted eluding of a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was sentenced to 20-54 months in prison to be served concurrent with a previous sentence.
March 12
James Anthony Maes II, 32, of Pendleton, Oregon, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.
March 14
Juan Jose Luna, 35, of Burley, Idaho, was found guilty of two counts of trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10-25 years in prison for counts 1 and 2 to be served concurrently with each other, and 19-48 months in prison to be served concurrently with counts 1 and 2, and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
March 16
Wade Ty Shupe, 49, of Reno, pleaded no contest to three counts of open or gross lewdness, second or subsequent offense, and was sentenced to 38-96 months in prison.
March 17
Taylor Marie Brummet, 27, of Roseville, California, pleaded guilty to attempt to use personal identifying information of another person, identify theft, for the purpose of avoiding or delaying prosecution and was sentenced to 12-32 months in prison with credit for 83 days served.