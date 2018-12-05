Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter
Oct. 15
Levi Nicholas Bell, 39, pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to six years in prison with credit for nine days served. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent and was sentenced to 34 months in prison with credit for two days served. In another matter, he pleaded guilty to transportation of a controlled substance and was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 115 days served. It was further ordered that all sentences run concurrently with previous sentences.
----
Thomas Stanley Copland, 34, pleaded no contest to torturing or injuring animals and was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 114 days served in jail and was ordered to pay $817.51 restitution to the victim.
-----
Tawnya Rose Stout, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 32 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling or marijuana use and attend substance abuse support group meetings.
Oct. 22
Nataliya V. Hastings, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a credit card or a debit card without cardholder’s consent and was sentenced to 32 months in prison with credit for 124 days served.
----
Michael Paul Pena, 56, pleaded no contest to sale or transportation of a controlled substance and was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 154 days served.
-----
Robert Penunuri Valles, 34, pleaded guilty to willful injury or destruction of property, and was sentenced to 357 days in jail with credit for time served and ordered to pay $939.21 to the Peppermill Casino and Hotel.
Elko District Court Department II – Judge Al Kacin
Oct. 9
Bryant Kinley Arthur, 31, pleaded no contest to attempted resisting an officer with the use of a firearm and was given a suspended sentence of 40 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to ordered to serve 180 days in jail with credit for 57 days served, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.
-----
David Ronald Green, 38, pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for one day served, to be served concurrently with a previous sentence.
-----
Robert Eugene Rushwam, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 19 days served, and was ordered to pay $100 restitution to the victim.
Oct. 12
Thomas Stanley Copland, 34, pleaded no contest to grand larceny and was sentenced to 34 months in prison with credit for 114 days served, to run concurrently with a previous sentence, and he was ordered to pay $713 restitution to the victim.
-----
Patrice Joy McDarment, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit embezzlement and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was ordered to serve two days in jail with credit for time served, pay $4,700 restitution to Raley’s, and abstain from marijuana use.
Oct. 23
Victoria Marine Wood, 32, pleaded no contest to attempted fraudulent use of a credit or debit card illegally possessed, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to serve 44 days in jail with credit for time served, abstain from alcohol, gambling or marijuana use, and pay $549.43 in restitution to the victim.
