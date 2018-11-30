Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter
Oct. 9
Alejandro Garcia, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring and abstain from alcohol, gambling or marijuana use.
——-
Kenneth Wayne Hines, 57, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a big game animal and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring and pay a civil penalty of $5,000 to NDOW’s operation game thief fund.
——-
Harvey Allen Hold, 69, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail with credit for one day served and pay a $500 fine.
——-
Jimmy David Murphy Sr., 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of sale or transportation of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of two years in prison on each count to be served concurrently with credit for 152 days served, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring and abstain from alcohol, gambling or marijuana use.
——-
Chavis Vandell Russell, 35, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 29 days served.
——-
Daniel Ryan Szczawinski, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail with credit for 20 days served, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring and abstain from alcohol, gambling or marijuana use.
Oct. 10
Jason Alan Hulett, 37, pleaded no contest to attempted uttering of a forged instrument and was sentenced to pay a $1,000 fine.
