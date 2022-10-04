 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko District Court

Elko County Courthouse

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Sept. 21

Dillon Roy Papach, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Sept. 22

Colton Jay Taylor, 33, pleaded no contest to principal to uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence, and was ordered to pay $1,699.42 restitution to the victims.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Sept. 29

Joseph King Bates, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Sept. 27

Antonio Luis Correa, 40, pleaded no contest to attempted home invasion and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison.

Victor Lara Ruiz, 38, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit burglary of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and placed on probation for one year.

Thomas Gaspard Wall III, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

