Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Sept. 21

Dillon Roy Papach, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Sept. 22

Colton Jay Taylor, 33, pleaded no contest to principal to uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence, and was ordered to pay $1,699.42 restitution to the victims.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Sept. 29

Joseph King Bates, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Sept. 27

Antonio Luis Correa, 40, pleaded no contest to attempted home invasion and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison.

-----

Victor Lara Ruiz, 38, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit burglary of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and placed on probation for one year.

-----

Thomas Gaspard Wall III, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.