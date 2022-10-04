Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
Sept. 21
Dillon Roy Papach, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Sept. 22
Colton Jay Taylor, 33, pleaded no contest to principal to uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence, and was ordered to pay $1,699.42 restitution to the victims.
Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin
Sept. 29
Joseph King Bates, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.
People are also reading…
Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons
Sept. 27
Antonio Luis Correa, 40, pleaded no contest to attempted home invasion and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison.
-----
Victor Lara Ruiz, 38, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit burglary of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and placed on probation for one year.
-----
Thomas Gaspard Wall III, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.