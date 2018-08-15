Elko District Court Department I – Nancy Porter Aug. 2
William Cole Mellos, 35, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one prior conviction and was sentenced to 10 days residential confinement with an electronic device, with credit for 10 days served, his registration suspended for five days, and pay a $750 fine, and was ordered to attend a victim impact panel.
——-
Malissa Dawn Melton, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail with credit for two days served, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to submit to an electronic monitoring, and abstain from alcohol, gambling, and marijuana use.
Aug. 8
Danny Lee Eklund, 33, pleaded no contest to grand larceny of a firearm and was given a suspended sentence of three years in prison with credit for 197 days served, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to submit to an electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling, and marijuana use, and pay $505 restitution to the victim
——-
Shilo Michelle Herbert, 43 pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 34 months in prison with credit for 95 days served, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to submit to an electronic monitoring, and abstain from alcohol, gambling, and marijuana use.
——-
Katrisa Lee Jones, 47, pleaded no contest unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail with credit for 205 days served and the remaining time suspended, and was ordered to pay $2,739.68 restitution to the Hertz Corporation.
——-
Michael Ronald Lehman, 44, pleaded guilty to uttering a forged instrument, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 months in prison with credit for 113 days served in jail, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to an electronic monitoring, and abstain from alcohol, gambling, and marijuana use. He was also found in contempt for failure to appear at a sentencing hearing and was ordered to serve 25 days in jail with credit with time served.
——-
Stephen Charles Theodore, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and was sentenced to 34 months in prison on the first count, and one year in jail, both sentences to be served concurrently and consecutive to a sentence in the Reno Justice Court.
——-
Jesus Torres, 37, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was given a suspended sentence of 34 months in prison with credit for 173 days served, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to an electronic monitoring, and abstain from alcohol, gambling, and marijuana use.
