Elko District Court

Wyatt Custer Ermisch, 30, of West Palm Beach, Florida, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to pay restitution the victim in a previous matter.

Michael John Charlton, 42, of California, pleaded no contest to insurance fraud and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to pay $1,419.66 restitution to Sentry Insurance Group.

Kacee Nicole Horse, 24, of Boise, Idaho, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months, and was further ordered to serve two days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

June 21