Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
June 24
Jennifer Anne Beckman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 206 days in jail.
-----
William Earl Miller, 42, of Clinton, Iowa, pleaded no contest to eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was given a suspended sentence of 28 to 72 months in prison, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to pay $3,161.84 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.
June 25
Danti Deaver, 20, of Akron, Ohio, pleaded guilty to attempted possession or control of a dangerous weapon or facsimile by an incarcerated person and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to serve six months in prison.
Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin
June 18
Marcello Hulian Bravo, 19, of Winnemucca pleaded guilty to willful injury to or destruction of property and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay $203.67 restitution to the Elko County School District.
-----
Wyatt Custer Ermisch, 30, of West Palm Beach, Florida, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to pay restitution the victim in a previous matter.
-----
Michael John Charlton, 42, of California, pleaded no contest to insurance fraud and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to pay $1,419.66 restitution to Sentry Insurance Group.
-----
Kacee Nicole Horse, 24, of Boise, Idaho, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months, and was further ordered to serve two days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing.
Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons
June 21
Joseph Kayden Call, 40, of Columbus, Georgia, pleaded no contest to carrying concealed explosive, pneumatic gun, firearm or dangerous weapon without a permit and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.
-----
Rulon Olson, 30, of Ogden, Utah, pleaded no contest to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $500 restitution to the victim.
-----
Trinity Ambrosia Thomas, 19, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
-----
Robert Leroy Young pleaded guilty to battery on an officer or protected person and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.