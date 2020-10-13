Elko District Court

——-

Andrew Devon Davis, 29, of Salt Lake City pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury or destruction of property and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

——-

Dawn Annette Gardner, 42, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

——-

Jaymz Thomas Quitana, 25 of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

——-

Hector Sanchez-Mendez, 43, of Guadalajara, Mexico, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail, was ordered to pay $803.78 restitution, and was placed on probation for one year.

Sept. 15Braxton M. Gonzales, 25, of Nevada pleaded no contest to principal to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to 12-32 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.

Sept. 22Myranda Jean Reich, 26, of Butte, Montana, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

