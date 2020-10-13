Elko District Court

Judge Nancy Porter – Department 1
July 29Mark Anthony Cramm, 52, of Long Beach, California, pleaded guilty to possession of forged instruments or bills and was given a suspended sentence of 2-5 years in prison and was placed on probation for five years and complete the Adult Drug Court program.
Sept. 9Jesse Alex Abel, 45, of Schurz, Nevada, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with two or more prior convictions and was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
——-
Daniel Jay Maxfield, 44, of Sacramento, California, pleaded no contest to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison and was ordered to pay $230 in restitution to the victim.
——-
Nicholas Cameron Morton, 38, of Santa Rosa, California, pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 40-100 months in prison.
Judge Al Kacin – Department 2Aug. 19Blake Jay Asher, 39, of Burley, Idaho, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful killing of a big game animal and one count of conspiracy to commit concealing or destroying evidence of the commission of a felony and was ordered to pay $20 in fines and pay a civil penalty of $10,000.
——-
Andrew Devon Davis, 29, of Salt Lake City pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury or destruction of property and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
——-
Dawn Annette Gardner, 42, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
——-
Jaymz Thomas Quitana, 25 of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
——-
Hector Sanchez-Mendez, 43, of Guadalajara, Mexico, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail, was ordered to pay $803.78 restitution, and was placed on probation for one year.
Sept. 15Braxton M. Gonzales, 25, of Nevada pleaded no contest to principal to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to 12-32 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
Sept. 22Myranda Jean Reich, 26, of Butte, Montana, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.