Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
May 12
Kayla Marie Harrelson, 19, of Elko pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.
May 13
Philip Abraham Levenson, 35, of Bethpage, New York, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to one day in jail and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
May 19
Alexandra Lee Winrow, 35, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded no contest to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years, and was ordered to pay $260 restitution to the victim.
May 27
William Allen Eaves, 33 of Oroville, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
——-
Adrian Villarreal, 42, of Racine, Wisconsin, pleaded no contest to false imprisonment, and was sentenced to one year in jail.
Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin
May 4
Michael William Elizondo, 41, of Carson City pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison, was placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.
May 5
Tharon Blaine Able, 27, of Madras, Oregon, pleaded no contest to attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 46 to 120 months in prison.
——-
Daisy Marie Marsha Hutsell, 30, of Tonopah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail to be served concurrently with a previous sentence, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to complete the Adult Drug Court Program.
May 11
Brian Albert Penola, 37, of Elko pleaded guilty to attempted eluding of a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was given a suspended sentence of one to five years in prison and was placed on probation for two years. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to burglary and was given a suspended sentence of 28 to 96 months in prison, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to pay $761.58 restitution to be served consecutively with the previous sentence.
——-
Emmanuel Romero, 27, of Mexico pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit trespass and was sentenced to three days in jail and was ordered to pay $4,259.72 restitution and was further ordered to serve three days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing.
May 14
John Wesley Myers III, 53, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded no contest to statutory sexual seduction and was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison.
Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons
May 20
Richard William Doherty, 48, of Galveston, Texas, pleaded guilty to unlawful killing of a big game animal and was sentenced to three days in jail and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and a $5,000 civil penalty.
May 21
John Wesley Meyers III, 53, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 to 32 months in prison.
May 22
Payton Christopher Munguia, 24, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to carry concealed weapon without a permit and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to carry concealed weapon without a permit and one count of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years.