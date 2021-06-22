Elko District Court

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

May 4

Michael William Elizondo, 41, of Carson City pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison, was placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

May 5

Tharon Blaine Able, 27, of Madras, Oregon, pleaded no contest to attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 46 to 120 months in prison.

Daisy Marie Marsha Hutsell, 30, of Tonopah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail to be served concurrently with a previous sentence, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to complete the Adult Drug Court Program.

May 11