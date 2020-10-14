Elko District Court

Judge Nancy Porter – Department 1

Sept. 21

Ray Andrew Johannsen, 41 of Riverside, California, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

-----

Cierra Suzan Jones, 21, of Elko pleaded guilty to principal to burglary and was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison and was ordered to pay $3,320.99 restitution to the victim.

-----

Logan Anthony Melton, 24 of Elko pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison, was placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail as a condition of probation.

-----

Rogerio Baldamar Romo, 42 of Arizona, pleaded guilty to burglary and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison, was ordered to pay $1,202.16 restitution to the victims and was placed on probation for three years.

-----