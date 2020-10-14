Elko District Court

Judge Nancy Porter – Department 1
Sept. 21
Ray Andrew Johannsen, 41 of Riverside, California, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.
-----
Cierra Suzan Jones, 21, of Elko pleaded guilty to principal to burglary and was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison and was ordered to pay $3,320.99 restitution to the victim.
-----
Logan Anthony Melton, 24 of Elko pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison, was placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail as a condition of probation.
-----
Rogerio Baldamar Romo, 42 of Arizona, pleaded guilty to burglary and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison, was ordered to pay $1,202.16 restitution to the victims and was placed on probation for three years.
-----
Casey Jordan Ross, 23, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
Judge Al Kacin – Department 2
Sept. 23
Bryan Santos Asusta, pleaded no contest to child neglect or endangerment and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
-----
George Anthony Fowler, Jr. 40, of New York pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was given a suspended sentence of 12-32 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.
-----
Steven Ray Hess II, 32, of California pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
-----
Aldric Lee Shirley, 27, of Farmington, Minnesota, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit burglary and given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
-----
Colton Ross Sperry, 29, of Nephi, Utah, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 134 days in jail.
