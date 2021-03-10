Elko District Court

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin
Jan. 28
Gregory Cielakie, 52, of Lowell, Massachusetts, pleaded no contest to attempted battery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison.
Jan. 29
Joshua Crump, 29, of Washington, pleaded no contest to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 81 days in jail, and was further ordered to serve 10 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for arraignment, to be served concurrent with the sentence for count one.
Feb 1
Trinidy Marie Horvath, 28, of Provo, Utah, pleaded guilty to utter or possess with intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check and was given a suspended sentence of 15-28 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years, and was ordered to pay $548.25 restitution to the Peppermill Hotel and Casino.
Feb. 2
Jamie Lucero, 44, of Salt Lake City pleaded no contest to establishing or possessing a financial forgery laboratory and was given a suspended sentence of 3-8 years in prison, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to pay $592.28 restitution to the victims.
Feb. 5
Jonathan Ruiz, 25, of Salt Lake City pleaded guilty to attempted theft and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to pay $1,185 restitution.
Feb. 12
Tina Marie Adams, 55, of Elko pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence with one or more prior felony DUI conviction(s) and was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and pay $260 restitution to the victim.
-----
Ryan Levi Graham, 31, of Blackfoot, Idaho, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to 16-40 months in prison to be served concurrently with a previous sentence and was ordered to pay $1,210.77 restitution to the victim.
-----
Antone Soraes Perreria, 43, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 77 days in jail and was further ordered to serve 20 days in jail for contempt of court for failing to appear for arraignment to be served concurrent with the sentence on count one.
-----
Alex Shane Sharp, 36, of Niles, Michigan, pleaded guilty to escape and was sentenced to 270 days in jail to be served concurrently with a previous sentence and was ordered to pay $3,395 restitution to Elko County.
Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons
Feb. 8
Juan Zuniga De La Riva, 30, of Zacatecas, Mexico, pleaded no contest to abuse or neglect of a child and was sentenced to 28-72 months in prison.
-----
Bryon Huston Littlefair, 51, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year, and was ordered to pay $927.15 in extradition costs and pay $20,000 restitution to the victim.
Feb. 12
Daniel Gill, 25, of Chicago, Illinois, pleaded guilty to possession of personal identifying information for the purpose of making fictitious checks and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to serve 120 days in jail