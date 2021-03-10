Elko District Court

Feb. 5

Jonathan Ruiz, 25, of Salt Lake City pleaded guilty to attempted theft and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to pay $1,185 restitution.

Feb. 12

Tina Marie Adams, 55, of Elko pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence with one or more prior felony DUI conviction(s) and was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and pay $260 restitution to the victim.

Ryan Levi Graham, 31, of Blackfoot, Idaho, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to 16-40 months in prison to be served concurrently with a previous sentence and was ordered to pay $1,210.77 restitution to the victim.

Antone Soraes Perreria, 43, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 77 days in jail and was further ordered to serve 20 days in jail for contempt of court for failing to appear for arraignment to be served concurrent with the sentence on count one.

