Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter
Nov. 20
Tyler Bry Tate, 23, pleaded guilty to attempted invasion of the home and was given a suspended sentence of five years in prison, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use, serve 180 days in jail with credit for one day served, and pay $625 restitution to the victim.
Nov. 27
Daniel Joseph Aguilar, 24, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
——-
Andrew Bernie Jaramillo, 44, pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 34 months in prison with credit for 219 days served, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use, and complete a substance abuse recovery program.
Nov. 28
Nicholas Marion DeCarlo, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent and was sentenced to 34 months in prison with credit for 126 days served.
Elko District Court Department II – Judge Al Kacin
Nov. 20
Manuel Dana Devinney, 53, was found guilty of driving under the influence with one or more prior felony DUI convictions and was sentenced to three to five years in prison with credit for 278 days served in jail, and was ordered to pay $368.19 restitution for extradition costs to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office and pay a $2,000 fine.
——-
Michael R. Wernecke, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit to knowingly use and/or be under the influence of a controlled substance, and was sentenced to six days in jail with credit for time served, and pay a fine of $1,000 for each count.
Nov. 21
Dana Andrew Hamlett, 46, pleaded no contest to battery on an officer and was sentenced to 270 days in jail with credit for 101 days served.
——-
Cody Ray Martin, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail with credit for time served, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use, and successfully complete a treatment program.
——-
Tyler Bry Tate, 23, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to serve 120 days in jail with credit for two days served, and this is to be served concurrently with a previous sentence.
