Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Oct. 13

Ludwing Xavier Campos-Sanchez, 35, of Northridge, California, pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and one count of battery of an officer or protected person and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Thomas Ryan Morrison, of Salt Lake City, Utah, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to two days in jail and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Dustin Peer, 38, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit uttering of a forged instrument and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

William Randall White, 61, of Moab, Utah, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, was given a suspended sentence of 12 months in jail of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Oct. 15

Dean John Pilkington, 53, of Taunton, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to one count of aiming a firearm at a human being and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and pay a $1,000 fine.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Sept. 1

Javier Hernandez-Perez Jr., 21, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year and required to complete the Adult Drug Court Program. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 137 days in jail.

Jordan Dale Stills, 26, of Elko pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit contributory neglect of a child and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail, was ordered to pay $2,000 restitution to the victim and was placed on probation for one year.

Phoenix Aaron Valadez, 19, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded no contest to assault upon an officer who was in the performance of his/her duties at the time and known by the defendant to be in the performance of such duties and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Sept. 30

Victor Jesus Caraves, 24, of Baja, Mexico, pleaded no contest to three counts of conspiracy to commit uttering a forged instrument, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, pay $700 restitution to the victim and was placed on probation for one year.

Mark Anthony Lupercio, 59, of Exeter, California, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 16 to 40 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Elaine Allison Taylor, 49, of Willoughby, Ohio, pleaded guilty to embezzlement and was given a suspended sentence of 16 to 40 months in prison, was ordered to serve 120 days in jail and pay $63,142 restitution to the victim and was placed on probation for 36 months.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Oct. 5

Stacy Westfahl, 51, of Bountiful Utah pleaded guilty to uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

