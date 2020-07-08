Elko District Court

Judge Nancy Porter – Department 1
March 9
Dustin Miles Butterworth, 29, of Talladega, Alabama, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
——-
Luis Arturo Gaxiola, 19, of Juarez, Mexico, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
March 10
Laura Stanley Magee, 36, of Covington, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and child neglect or endangerment and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison on count one and one year in jail on count two to be served concurrently, and was placed on probation for five years.
———
Daniel Granados Mondragon, 30 of Mexico City, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of personal identifying information and was sentenced to 200 days in jail. In another matter, he pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail to be served concurrently with all other sentences and was placed on probation for three years.
March 13
Jamie Alonzo, 40, of Tulare, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was ordered to pay a fine of $1,521.90 and pay $800 in restitution.
——-
Lucas Lynn Miller, 22, of Salt Lake City, pleaded no contest to battery which constitutes domestic violence, third offense, and was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison and was ordered to surrender, sell, or transfer any firearm that he owns.
——-
Dustin Matthew Smith, 28 of Walnut Creek, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and was given a suspended sentence of 12-34 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years.
——-
Jacob Lewis Steele, 54, of Owyhee, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted uttering of a forged instrument and was given a suspended sentence of 24-68 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years and ordered to serve 60 days in jail and pay $905 in restitution.
——-
Christopher Allan Wicklander, 52, of San Diego, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery and challenging to a fight and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail on each count to be served concurrently, was ordered to serve 35 days in jail and pay $2,859.14 restitution, and was placed on probation for three years.
——-
Braden G. Wilfong, 29, of Portersburg, West Virginia, pleaded no contest to battery by means of strangulation and coercion and was given a suspended sentence of 52-132 months in prison, was ordered to pay $1,500 restitution, and was placed on probation for five years.
March 23
Keith Robert Carlson, 62, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 26 days in jail.
——-
Tracy Alan Mortimer, Sr., 56, of Elgin, Illinois, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-34 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years.
——-
Alyssa Tamara Stevens, 24, of Elko, pleaded guilty to battery on an officer or protected person and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
Judge Al Kacin – Department 2
March 17
Roger Kay Nuttall, 59, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to one year in jail and pay $7,098.40 in restitution.
March 19
Harley Dean Rough, 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 163 days in jail.
March 20
Juvenal Cervantes-Sanchez, 32, pleaded guilty to attempt to unlawfully carry a concealed firearm and unlawful discharge of a weapon and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison, was ordered to serve 21 days in jail, and was placed on probation for two years.
March 23
KC Vance Yowell, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted uttering of a forged instrument and was ordered to serve 121 days in jail and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail for contempt of court to be served concurrently.
March 25
Mark Todd Carrasco, 31, of Elko, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years.
——-
Janessa Chontae Rael, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.