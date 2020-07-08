Elko District Court

March 13

Jamie Alonzo, 40, of Tulare, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was ordered to pay a fine of $1,521.90 and pay $800 in restitution.

——-

Lucas Lynn Miller, 22, of Salt Lake City, pleaded no contest to battery which constitutes domestic violence, third offense, and was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison and was ordered to surrender, sell, or transfer any firearm that he owns.

——-

Dustin Matthew Smith, 28 of Walnut Creek, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and was given a suspended sentence of 12-34 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years.

——-

Jacob Lewis Steele, 54, of Owyhee, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted uttering of a forged instrument and was given a suspended sentence of 24-68 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years and ordered to serve 60 days in jail and pay $905 in restitution.

——-