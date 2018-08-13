ELKO – A month-long investigation into the sales and trafficking of heroin in the Elko area has concluded with the arrest of five people.
Detectives from the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Elko Police Department and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant Aug. 9 at a residence on Stitzel Road. They confiscated 119.31 grams of heroin, 21.49 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and one stolen firearm during the search.
Brianna R. Highland-Luna, 28, of Reno was booked on two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Luna is being held on a Nevada Parole and Probation violation. Her bail was set at $411,280.
Sandra K. Smith, 50, of Elko was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell a controlled substance; conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a place for the sale, gift or use of a controlled substance; and child abuse or neglect. Her bail was set at $140,700.
Stanley K. Smith, 56, of Elko was booked for trafficking a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell a controlled substance; conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a place for the sale, gift or use of a controlled substance; child abuse or neglect; and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. His bail was set at $160,700.
Zachary C. Murphy Sr., 29, of Elko was arrested on six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding no-bail arrest warrant.
Eduardo Marin, 25, of Elko was arrested on three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $1,920.
Anyone with narcotics information can call the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit Tip line at 775-777-DOPE (3673).
The Elko Combined Narcotics Unit is composed of detectives from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigation Division, Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Elko Police Department, Carlin Police Department and West Wendover Police Department. The unit is partially funded by the Office of Criminal Justice Assistance.
