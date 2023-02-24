Jarvis R. Begay, 42, of Farmington, New Mexico was arrested Feb. 17, 2023, on Wendover Boulevard for fugitive felon from another state.

Shantel Q. Cuadra, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested Feb. 20, 2023, at the Rainbow Casino for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Mykela M. Green, 30, of Elko was arrested Feb. 18, 2023, at 610 S. 12th St. on a felony warrant for home invasion and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140

Breanna V. Jackson-Hutton, 26, of Elko was arrested Feb. 20, 2023, at 1660 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Pedro Rivera-Cortez, 27, of Elko was arrested Feb. 19, 2023, at 550 W. Idaho St. for burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $26,140

Brian Sanchez, 28, of Tooele, Utah was arrested Feb. 20, 2023, at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for burglary of a motor vehicle and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $20,640

Robert T. Hogan, 45, of Elko was arrested Feb. 22, 2023, at 146 W. Adams St. for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,500

Jaymz T. Quintana, 28, of Elko was arrested Feb. 22, 2023, at Bullion Road and Juneau Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Roman M. Cervantes, 36, of Elko was arrested Feb. 24, 2023, at 572 Antimony Drive for battery by strangulation, two counts of burglary, coercion with force or threat of force, false imprisonment, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Adam D. Hammond, 41, of Elko was arrested Feb. 23, 2023, at Washoe County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $33,140

Kayla M. Harrelson, 21, of Elko was arrested at 190 W. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.