Elko gas can theft caught on video doorbell

ELKO – A family in the tree streets learned that their Ring doorbell makes a very good detective.

An Elko man was arrested Friday evening after allegedly walking into a home’s garage and taking a can of gasoline.

Police were called by a homeowner who said he witnessed the theft on his Ring doorbell. It showed a man wearing a blue tank top and black shorts walk into his garage, steal a gas can and leave in a red Chevy Malibu, according to a police report.

The officer took a photo of the suspect off the Ring footage, along with the Chevy’s license plate number. The car was registered to Jacob G. Bauer, 47.

Later that evening the vehicle was spotted near Eighth and River streets. The driver, Bauer, matched the photo from the Ring camera, police said.

Bauer initially denied the theft, according to the report. After reading him his Miranda rights, the officer again asked “why he would steal the gas can of all things.”

“Jacob admitted he took it because he needed gas,” the report said.

Bauer was booked into Elko County Jail on a charge of residential burglary. His bail was listed at $20,000.

