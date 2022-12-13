Elko hotelier found guilty of lewdness

ELKO – An Elko hotelier has been found guilty of lewdness but not guilty of sexual assault or coercion against a female employee.

Champak Lal, 61, was arrested in May 2019 after the woman set up a hidden camera in a kitchen where she said she had been subjected to repeated instances of unwanted touching. Lal was also accused of sexual assault occurring in 2018.

“None of the videos appear to contain consensual contact with [the woman] but rather the Defendant imposing his will upon her,” stated the detective who investigated the case.

According to police, Lal initially denied touching the woman but later said they had sex but it was consensual.

Following a trial conducted last week by District Judge Kriston Hill, the jury found him guilty of four counts of open or gross lewdness, and one count of indecent or obscene exposure. These are gross misdemeanors punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a $2,000 fine.

Lal will be sentenced at a later date.