ELKO – A Las Vegas man recently arrested on drug charges apparently hanged himself in the Elko County Jail.

Detention deputies responded at 8:28 a.m. April 9 to a medical call inside cell block C of the jail. They found inmate John Tanian hanging from a bed sheet tied through the top bunk in the cell, according to an April 15 release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies moved the inmate to the floor and began life-saving measures, which were continued until City of Elko Fire and Rescue responded and took over. EMS personnel declared the inmate deceased at 9:01 a.m.

Tanian was alone in his cell at the time of the incident.

He was arrested March 30 on U.S. Highway 93 on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sales, display of fictitious license plates, a windshield tinting violation, and improperly mounted headlamps.

Bail was listed at $255,665, but Tanian also had a no-bail arrest for violation of probation.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

