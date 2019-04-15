ELKO – A Las Vegas man recently arrested on drug charges apparently hanged himself in the Elko County Jail.
Detention deputies responded at 8:28 a.m. April 9 to a medical call inside cell block C of the jail. They found inmate John Tanian hanging from a bed sheet tied through the top bunk in the cell, according to an April 15 release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies moved the inmate to the floor and began life-saving measures, which were continued until City of Elko Fire and Rescue responded and took over. EMS personnel declared the inmate deceased at 9:01 a.m.
Tanian was alone in his cell at the time of the incident.
He was arrested March 30 on U.S. Highway 93 on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sales, display of fictitious license plates, a windshield tinting violation, and improperly mounted headlamps.
Bail was listed at $255,665, but Tanian also had a no-bail arrest for violation of probation.
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released when it becomes available.
Why is this news?
Someone taking their life while incarcerated by Law Enforcement shouldn't be news?
Sadly, a human being passed on whether you like it or not.
Because it’s funny!
