Elko Justice Court records

Aug. 20

Johnny Elwood Johnston Jr. pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

Aug. 25

Jack Nomeland pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

Aug. 26

Clint Blancio Williams pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence, one count of reckless driving and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia, was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to serve 113 hours in jail and pay $1,270 in fees and fines.

Sept. 9

Torrance Cole McKnight pleaded no contest to false statement to or obstructing a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail.

Sept. 17

Charmaine King pleaded guilty to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

Rhiannon Nicole Junker pleaded no contest to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 16 hours in jail.

Sept. 21

Ryan Jeffrey Cowles pleaded no contest to buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.

——-

Nicholas Marion DeCarlo pleaded guilty to one count of driver failure to obey traffic control devices and one count of driver evading, eluding or failing to stop on signal of peace officer, was given a suspended sentence of 170 days in jail and was ordered to serve 234 hours in jail.

——-

Joshua Dee Gonzales pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail.

——-

Joshua Guy Kay pleaded guilty to petit larceny, was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $20 restitution and pay $245 in fees and fines.

Sept. 22

Sergio Emiliano Donato II pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic battery, first offense, was given a suspended sentence of 150 days in jail and was ordered to serve 635 hours in jail, complete 120 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $680 in fees and fines.

Sept. 30

Robert Edward Lee pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0