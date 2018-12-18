Dec. 3
Matthew Allen Baze pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 96 hours in jail with credit for time served and pay $640 in fees and fines.
———
James Robert Mullins pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Dec. 4
Joseph King Bates pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 15 days in jail with credit for time served, pay $675 in fees and fines, and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
———
Bradley Curtis Bowman pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 195 hours in jail with credit for time served.
———
Jesus Manuel Gonzalez pleaded guilty to reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail with credit for nine hours served and pay $1,140 in fees and fines.
Dec. 5
Brian Michael Dunn pleaded guilty to convicted person registration and fingerprinting requirements and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
Dec. 6
Timothy David Shinkle pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $21.99 in restitution. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was ordered to serve 153 hours in jail with credit for time served and pay $195 in fees and fines.
Dec. 7
Ryan F. Waldvogel pleaded no contest to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $1,590.29 restitution, and pay $550 in fees and fines.
——-
Dalton Payne Watson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail with credit for 11 hours served, pay $685 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
Dec. 10
Edgar Barajas pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and failure to properly maintain travel lane, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail with credit for eight hours served, pay $1,015 in fees and fines, and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
——-
Frank Knight pleaded guilty to minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and was ordered to pay a fine of $347 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to speeding and driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $310 in fees and fines.
——-
Crystel Marie Turner pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 325 hours in jail with credit for time served.
Dec. 12
Eric Isah Cureno pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail with credit for time served, pay $645 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery, second offense, and one count of violating a temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 80 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, pay $675 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
