Elko Justice Court sentencings

Nov. 16

Samuel Ray Johnny pleaded guilty to one count of trespass and one count of petit larceny and was ordered to serve 36 hours in jail.

-----

Jessica Dawn Junge pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail.

-----

Justin Daniel Wheat pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.

Nov. 17

Jeffrey Michael Doherty pleaded guilty to driving with a revoked driver’s license and was ordered to pay $245 in fees and fines.

-----

Eduardo Marin pleaded guilty to one count of failure to yield right of way from stop sign at a controlled intersection, one count of brake equipment required and one count of petit larceny and was ordered to pay $555 in fees and fines.

-----

Jonnathon Glen Martinez pleaded guilty to trespass and was ordered to serve three hours in jail.

-----

Hannah Nicole McClellan pleaded no contest to animal at large and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

-----

Megan Renee McLean pleaded guilty to unsafe turn using improper position or method at intersection and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

-----

Jaylene Santillian pleaded guilty to driver failing to obey traffic control devices and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

Nov. 18

Fawn Lynn Bear pleaded no contest to operate a motor vehicle when license or registration suspended for failure to maintain insurance and was ordered to pay $740 in fees and fines.

-----

Alexus Marie Espitia pleaded guilty to one count of animal at large and two counts of dog license or dog or cat inoculation required and was ordered to pay $345 in fees and fines.

-----

Kevin Ryan Hall pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 525 hours in jail and pay $195 in fees and fines.

Nov. 19

William Allen Eaves pleaded guilty to failure to wear safety belt or shoulder harness and one count of operator proof of insurance required and proof of operating unregistered trailer or semi-trailer and was ordered to serve 7.5 hours in jail in lieu of paying $465 in fees and fines.

-----

Brock Anthony Simmons pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 95 hours in jail in lieu of paying $950 in fees and fines.

Nov. 23

Charles Hunter Long pleaded no contest to possession hypodermic device and was ordered to serve 22 hours in jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0