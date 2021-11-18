Elko Justice Court sentencings

Oct. 1

Makayln Shawn West pleaded no contest to basic speeding 1-10 mph over posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

Oct. 22

Antino Wayne Foelkl pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 55 hours in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.

Oct. 27

Matthew Derek Yowell pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Oct. 28

Daisy Marie Marsha Hutsell pleaded no contest to two counts of theft was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail and pay $392.12 restitution to the victim.

-----

Brandon Jacob Silva pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail

-----

Alicia Marie Smith pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of to 10 days in jail.

Nov. 5

Tneal Marie Stubbs pleaded guilty to one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and one count of using or being under the influence of a controlled substance and was ordered to serve 87 hours in jail.

Nov. 8

Evelyn Estelle Mercer pleaded guilty to fail to wear safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to serve seven hours in jail.

Nov. 9

Madison Rose Bailey pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $785 in fees and fines.

-----

Ryan Jeffrey Cowles pleaded guilty to embezzlement, was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $2,782 restitution to the victim.

Nov. 10

Kayla Marie Harrelson pleaded guilty to one count of duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or other property and one count of reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property, was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and ordered to serve 140 days in jail. In a separate matter she pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 25 days in jail.

-----

Logan Chance Naud pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve three hours in jail and pay $305 in fees and fines.

-----

James Benton Phillips pleaded guilty to possession or consuming alcoholic beverage or controlled substance in a park and was ordered to pay $48 in fees and fines.

Nov. 12

Vivian Marie Potter pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 77 hours in jail.

