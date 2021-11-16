Elko Justice Court sentencings

Oct. 28

Rufus Harry Herrington III pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of resisting a public officer and one count of false statement to or obstruct a public officer, was given a suspended sentence of 168 days in jail and was ordered to serve eight days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service and pay $1,190 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of 173 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service and pay $800 in fees and fines

Nov. 2

Christopher Pierre Augustin pleaded guilty to transport hazardous waste in motor vehicle without a valid permit or failure to comply with permit conditions and was ordered to pay $75 in fees and fines.

Israel Guiza Cornejo pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $1,200 in fees and fines.

Meghan Fobes pleaded no contest to one count of battery, one count of resisting a public officer and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve approximately 281 days in jail.

Gary Lynn Harp Jr. pleaded guilty to trespass not amounting to burglary and was ordered to serve 45 days in jail.

Mariah Kinternecht pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Anthone Kuuipo Santarone pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid driver’s license one count of operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and two counts of driver failure to obey traffic control devices and was ordered to serve 307 hours in jail.

Russell Wallace Warren pleaded no contest to battery, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to complete 808 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $1,140 in fees and fines.

Nov. 4

Sterling Andrew Hill pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $700 in fees and fines.

