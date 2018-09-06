Aug. 27
Christopher Michael Moreland pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 72 hours in jail with credit for time served.
-----
Nikole Marie Ross pleaded guilty to one count of failure to wear safety belt or shoulder harness and one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Aug. 28
Timothy Bryan Garcia pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to complete 26 sessions of domestic violence counseling and pay $640 in fees and fines.
-----
Terry Dale Jones pleaded guilty to drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail with credit for time served. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to one count of petty larceny and one count of battery and was ordered to serve 15 days in jail with credit for time served.
Aug. 30
Jerome Deshaun Brown pleaded guilty to operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Zachary Clayton Murphy Sr. pleaded guilty to two counts of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.
Sept. 4
Tanner Justin Davis pleaded guilty to operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Juan Carlos Sanchez pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license and one count of driver evading, eluding, or failing to stop on signal of a peace officer and was given a suspended sentence of 270 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 231 hours in jail with credit for time served, provide proof of enrollment into drug and alcohol counseling, and pay $995 in fees and fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.