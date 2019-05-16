May 3
Anthony C. DePaola pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and failure to properly maintain the travel lane and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,095 in fees and fines.
May 6
Daniel Michael Lepel pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and failure to yield at controlled intersection and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $915 in fees and fines.
May 7
Karlton Cody Yazzie pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and failure to properly maintain travel lanes and was given a suspended sentence of 86 days in jail and was ordered to serve four days in jail and pay $915 in fees and fines.
------
Taylor Robert Miller pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 512 hours in jail.
May 13
Anamaria Robles pleaded no contest to possessing one ounce or less of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $550 in fees and fines.
-----
Justin Theodore Rose pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and driver failing to obey traffic controls and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $915 in fees and fines.
-----
Todd Devin J. Sharp pleaded guilty driving under the influence, driver failing to obey traffic controls, failing to dim headlamps, and failing to give appropriate signal and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $915 in fees and fines.
May 14
Sheree A. McClintock pleaded no contest to buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property and was ordered to serve 19 hours in jail.
