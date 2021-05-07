 Skip to main content
Elko Justice Court
Elko Justice Court

Elko Justice Court

March 18  

Tacuma Hakim Brown was found guilty of driving with a revoked driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and ordered to serve two hours in jail.

March 30  

Gene C. Gurule pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 75 days in jail.

-----

Alan Jay Raining Bird pleaded no contest to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

April 13

William Tyrell Patterson pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense and was ordered to serve five days in jail.

April 22  

Joseph Zane Medina-Velez pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 110 days in jail and was ordered to complete 225 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a 110 day suspended sentence and was ordered to complete 240 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.

-----

Jessica Molina pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 68 hours in jail and pay $1,813.67 restitution.

-----

Benjamin David Nearhood pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

April 27

Edison Edward Birchim III pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

April 30  

Brett Scott Kerns pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail, and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

-----

May 4

Jennifer Lynn Devlin pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to serve 12 hours in jail.

May 5

Shawn Kurtis Huffman pleaded no contest to battery and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

-----

Nicolai Korcevski pleaded guilty to illegal backing of vehicle and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

May 6

Anamaria Robles pleaded no contest to buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 65 hours in jail and pay $195 in fees and fines.

