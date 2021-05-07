Elko Justice Court

March 18

Tacuma Hakim Brown was found guilty of driving with a revoked driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and ordered to serve two hours in jail.

March 30

Gene C. Gurule pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 75 days in jail.

Alan Jay Raining Bird pleaded no contest to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

April 13

William Tyrell Patterson pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense and was ordered to serve five days in jail.

April 22