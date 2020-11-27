Elko Justice Court

Kyle Steven Fink pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 12 hours in jail, complete 36 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, surrender, sell or transfer firearms, and pay $675 in fees and fines.

Nov. 17

Bobby Ray Buege pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 34 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $585 in fees and fines.

Nov. 18

Francisco Jorden Brown pleaded no contest to employer failing to provide industrial insurance coverage and was ordered to pay $250 restitution to the Attorney General’s office, pay a penalty of $26.72, and pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Trevor Victor-Guy Hemion pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence and one count of aggressive driving and was ordered to serve 12 hours in jail, complete 36 hours of community service and and pay $1,005 in fees and fines.

Nov. 19

Derrick James Wiebe pleaded guilty to one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $470 in fees and fines.

