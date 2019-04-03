March 4
Paul Getano Forgnone III pleaded no contest to driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
------
Jesse Lauren Peniska pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
March 7
Echo Fawn Powers pleaded guilty to theft and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 60 hours in jail, pay $959.25 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
------
Easton Hugh Reynolds pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, second offense, one count of failure to properly maintain travel lane, and one count of speeding, and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, pay $1,360 in fees and fines, and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
------
Brandon Jacob Silva pleaded guilty to reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and attend a victim impact panel.
March 8
Michael Wayne Anderson pleaded guilty to reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, pay $640 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
------
Catrina Ranee Randall pleaded guilty to minor loitering in place where alcoholic beverages are sold and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
March 11
Alexis Destout pleaded guilty to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $995 in fees and fines.
March 12
Rennessa Lee Mann pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of failure to properly maintain a travel lane and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 78 hours in jail, pay $915 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
March 18
Randi Mae Walker pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.
