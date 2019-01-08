Dec. 14
Ronald William Haber pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail with credit for time served and pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Rick M. Robles was found guilty of domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, pay $560 in fees and fines and ordered to fulfill requirements related to the charge.
Dec. 17
Ramon Antonio Martinez pleaded guilty to two counts of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 26 days in jail with credit for time served.
-----
Veronica Rae Walker pleaded no contest to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.
Dec. 18
Ecaterina Baratcart pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail with credit for 25 hours served, pay $900 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
-----
Tanner Layne Harris pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail with credit for 13 hours served, and pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Jordan Dale Stills pleaded no contest to animal at large and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Jason Dean Tucker pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail with credit for 15 hours served, pay $800 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
Dec. 20
Donald Ray Glidden pleaded no contest to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days and was ordered to pay $250 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Ashleigh Marie Hutton pleaded guilty to animal at large and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
------
Trevor Charles Walch pleaded no contest to trapping a fur-bearing mammal, or selling raw furs without a valid trapping license and was ordered to donate $1,000 to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
