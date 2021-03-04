Elko Justice Court

Feb. 16

Zachariah Nathaniel Matthews pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Feb. 18

Ramon Armando Beltran Fimbres pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

Angel Alberto Sanchez pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 145 days in jail and was ordered to serve 38 days in jail; complete 48 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and pay $560 in fees and fines.

Feb. 19

Wesley Franklin DeLeon pleaded no contest to possession of a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was ordered to serve 78 hours in jail and pay $115 in fees and fines.

Feb. 23