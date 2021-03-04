Elko Justice Court

Feb. 16
Zachariah Nathaniel Matthews pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Feb. 18
Ramon Armando Beltran Fimbres pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
——-
Angel Alberto Sanchez pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 145 days in jail and was ordered to serve 38 days in jail; complete 48 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and pay $560 in fees and fines.
Feb. 19
Wesley Franklin DeLeon pleaded no contest to possession of a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was ordered to serve 78 hours in jail and pay $115 in fees and fines.
Feb. 23
Nikolas J. Franco pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to driving with a revoked driver’s while under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 hours in jail and serve 60 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time.
——-
Ashley Charlie Haney pleaded no contest to resisting public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $1,140 in fees and fines.
Feb. 25
Leslie Louise Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of battery, one count of petit larceny and one count of false statement to or obstruct a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.
——-
Isaac Joseph Salazar pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Christopher James Ward pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Feb. 26
Kerry Ann Christensen pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, second offense, and one count of duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or other property and was given a suspended sentence of a $1,000 fine and was ordered to serve 20 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time.
——-
Jasmyn Alexis Lee pleaded guilty to one count of possessing document or personal identity information to establish false proof of age and one count of participating in or loitering in gaming area or working as gaming employee by person under age 21 and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days of jail and was ordered to complete 35 hours of community service in lieu of jail time.
——-
Clint Palmer pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.