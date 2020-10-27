Elko Justice Court

Sept. 11
Jodie Longtree pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to see a physician and take prescribed medications and provide the court proof of a mental health evaluation and care plan by Jan. 5.
Sept. 29
Ashlee Lorraine Maple pleaded guilty to attempting to take or possess a vehicle without owner’s consent and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to using or being under the influence of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
——-
David Everett Owens pleaded no contest to one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and one count of violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $327.98 in restitution.
——-
Jorge Luis Samora pleaded no contest to violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Oct. 1
Support Local Journalism
Matthew David Pangborn pleaded guilty to throwing a substance at a vehicle, including bicycle and was ordered to serve 24 days in jail.
Oct. 6
Joseph Richard Cathey pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 170 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.
——-
Omar Delacerda-Alvarado pleaded no contest to minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Blaine Harrison Duggins pleaded no contest to defrauding proprietor to obtain food, lodging, merchandise, credit or other and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $500 restitution, and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Oct. 7
Jason Brock Simpson pleaded no contest to trespassing and was ordered to serve four hours in jail.
Oct. 13
Charlette Marie Clarkson pleaded no contest to one count of trespassing and one count of resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $835 in fees and fines.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.