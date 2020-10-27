Elko Justice Court

Sept. 11

Jodie Longtree pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to see a physician and take prescribed medications and provide the court proof of a mental health evaluation and care plan by Jan. 5.

Sept. 29

Ashlee Lorraine Maple pleaded guilty to attempting to take or possess a vehicle without owner’s consent and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to using or being under the influence of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

——-

David Everett Owens pleaded no contest to one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and one count of violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $327.98 in restitution.

——-

Jorge Luis Samora pleaded no contest to violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.