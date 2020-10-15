Elko Justice Court

Sept. 17

George Marvin Mangum II pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.

Sept. 24

Peter Angel Quesada was found guilty of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve five days in jail.

Sept. 29

George Anthony Fowler Jr. pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

-----

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Oscar Axel Sandoval pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to serve 22 hours in jail, complete 26 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

-----