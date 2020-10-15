Elko Justice Court

Sept. 17
George Marvin Mangum II pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Sept. 24
Peter Angel Quesada was found guilty of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve five days in jail.
Sept. 29
George Anthony Fowler Jr. pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
Oscar Axel Sandoval pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to serve 22 hours in jail, complete 26 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Jason Eugene Stout pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 88 days in jail and was ordered to serve 13 hours in jail, complete 35 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $1,000 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 88 days in jail and was ordered to serve 32 hours in jail. He was also ordered to complete 16 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $1,000 in fees and fines to run concurrent with the previous sentence.
Sept. 30
Brandon James McKinzie pleaded guilty to driving with a revoked driver’s license for driving while under the influence and was ordered to serve 60 days in residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time and pay $640 in fees and fines.
Oct. 5
Joshua Whitney Melton pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Oct. 7
Alan Calkin pleaded guilty to speeding 11-20 mph over the speed limit and was ordered to pay $225 in fees and fines.
