Elko Justice Court

Sept. 29
Ashlee Lorraine Maple pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
Oct. 14
David Everett Owens pleaded guilty to one count of false statement to or obstruct a public officer and one count of trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 175 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail.
Oct. 20
Cody Richard Collins pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 32 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $340 in fees and fines.
——-
Support Local Journalism
Isabel Jean Cothrun pleaded no contest to defrauding proprietor to obtain food, lodging, merchandise, credit or other and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution.
——-
Charlotte Wyllie pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail.
Oct. 21
Fernando Raul Perez Jr. pleaded guilty to animal at large and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Oct. 22
Brooke A. Schwoob pleaded guilty to basic speeding violation 1-10 mph over the speed limit and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Oct. 23
Jerrahd Lee Smith pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 20 days of r esidential confinement in lieu of additional jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.