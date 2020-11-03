Elko Justice Court

Sept. 29

Ashlee Lorraine Maple pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

Oct. 14

David Everett Owens pleaded guilty to one count of false statement to or obstruct a public officer and one count of trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 175 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail.

Oct. 20

Cody Richard Collins pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 32 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $340 in fees and fines.

——-

Isabel Jean Cothrun pleaded no contest to defrauding proprietor to obtain food, lodging, merchandise, credit or other and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

——-