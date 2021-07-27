Elko Justice Court

May 26

Justen Cole Auge pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

June 23

Joshua Eugene Jones pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

June 30

Jeromy Michael Ruckdaschel pleaded guilty to criminal contempt and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail to run consecutive with a previous prison sentence.

July 2

Tayson Ralph Rowley pleaded no contest to two counts of aiming a firearm at human beings and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.

July 6

Justin Scott Munholland pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a public officer and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 167 hours in jail.

July 7