Elko Justice Court

May 26
Justen Cole Auge pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
June 23
Joshua Eugene Jones pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
June 30
Jeromy Michael Ruckdaschel pleaded guilty to criminal contempt and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail to run consecutive with a previous prison sentence.
July 2
Tayson Ralph Rowley pleaded no contest to two counts of aiming a firearm at human beings and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.
July 6
Justin Scott Munholland pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a public officer and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 167 hours in jail.
July 7
Matthew John Sinclair pleaded guilty to one count of speeding 11-20 mph over the posted speed limit, one count of speeding 21 mph or greater over the posted speed limit and one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $800 in fees and fines.
July 12
Kevin Romero pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and one count of selling or delivering vehicle not registered in Nevada and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail.
July 13
Rainbow Sky Buck pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 632 hours in jail.
July 15
Charles Secakuku pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to pay $1,140.
Virgil Duane Shaw Jr. pleaded guilty to driving without a driver’s license and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.