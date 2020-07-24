Elko Justice Court

June 25
Robert Todd Reynolds pleaded guilty to reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
——-
Timothy Charles Scheidt pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 35 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $585 in fees and fines.
July 7
Kayla Marie Hopkins pleaded guilty to careless driving and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
July 9
Ryan James Macias pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 19 hours in jail, complete 29 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Britany Nichole Tomes pleaded guilty to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
July 10
Joseph King Bates pleaded guilty to attempted theft and was given a suspended sentence of 77 hours in jail and was ordered to serve 302 hours in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.
——-
Tamara Jean Reese pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
——-
Armando Sanchez pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail.
July 15
Matthew David Pangborn pleaded no contest to throwing a substance at a vehicle, including bicycle, and was given as suspended sentence of 90 days in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
July 16
Cy Martin Mitchell pleaded guilty to unlawful operation of off-road vehicle on roadway and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
——-
Paul Matthew Smith pleaded no contest to open alcohol container in vehicle and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
July 21
Alan James Biswell pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Max Ryan Frederick pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Nicholas Jensen pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was ordered to complete 96 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
