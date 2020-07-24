Elko Justice Court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 25

Robert Todd Reynolds pleaded guilty to reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

——-

Timothy Charles Scheidt pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 35 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $585 in fees and fines.

July 7

Kayla Marie Hopkins pleaded guilty to careless driving and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

July 9

Ryan James Macias pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 19 hours in jail, complete 29 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Britany Nichole Tomes pleaded guilty to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

July 10