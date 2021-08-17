Elko Justice Court

June 20
Michael Montique Johnson pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
July 2
Cesar Sanchez-Ramirez pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage, and one count of reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to complete 28 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $915 in fees and fines.
July 15
Kelly David Dean Bates pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to pay $800 in fees and fines.
July 16
Daniel Joseph McCoy pleaded guilty to violating temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail.
July 20
Joseph Wylie Callaway pleaded guilty disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
July 22
Lori Ann Webster pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $600 restitution.
July 27
Mohammed Mahadi Ahmed pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in residential confinement, pay $1,098.85 restitution and pay $1,200 in fees and fines.
July 29
Walker Andreen pleaded guilty to indecent or obscene exposure and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail and pay $1,140 in fees and fines.
John Alden Battiest Jr. pleaded no contest to driving under the influence was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to serve 39 hours of residential confinement, serve 48 hours in jail and pay $700 in fees and fines.
July 30
Randy Edwin Burgess pleaded no contest to driving under the influence was given a suspended sentence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
Ryan Michael Gallagher pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to yield to emergency vehicle, one count of license plates improperly displayed, one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia, one count of buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property and one count of possessing a hypodermic device and was ordered to serve 150 days in jail.
Isabella Rae Upton pleaded no contest to three counts of battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service.
Aug. 3
Wendy Jean Ehrmann pleaded no contest to speeding in a rural area and was ordered to pay $75 in fees and fines.
Thomas William Hawkins pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Aug. 4
Moises Andrade-Lopez pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 32 hours in jail.