Elko Justice Court

Lori Ann Webster pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $600 restitution.

July 27

Mohammed Mahadi Ahmed pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in residential confinement, pay $1,098.85 restitution and pay $1,200 in fees and fines.

July 29

Walker Andreen pleaded guilty to indecent or obscene exposure and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail and pay $1,140 in fees and fines.

John Alden Battiest Jr. pleaded no contest to driving under the influence was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to serve 39 hours of residential confinement, serve 48 hours in jail and pay $700 in fees and fines.

July 30

Randy Edwin Burgess pleaded no contest to driving under the influence was given a suspended sentence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

