Elko Justice Court

Nov. 20

Alvaro Salazar Alvarado pleaded no contest to one count of false reporting of a crime and one count of resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail.

-----

Tacuma Hakim Brown pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 340 days in jail and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail; complete 48 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and pay $675 in fees and fines.

Dec. 1

Brandon James McKinzie pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 30 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, and pay $900 in fees and fines.

Dec. 2

Douglas Richard Hoffman pleaded no contest to domestic battery, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail; complete 100 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and pay $675 in fees and fines.

Dec. 3

