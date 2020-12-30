Elko Justice Court

Nov. 20
Alvaro Salazar Alvarado pleaded no contest to one count of false reporting of a crime and one count of resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail.
Tacuma Hakim Brown pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 340 days in jail and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail; complete 48 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and pay $675 in fees and fines.
Dec. 1
Brandon James McKinzie pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 30 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, and pay $900 in fees and fines.
Dec. 2
Douglas Richard Hoffman pleaded no contest to domestic battery, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 20 days in jail; complete 100 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and pay $675 in fees and fines.
Dec. 3
Kevin Scott Padilla pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 29 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Dec. 10
Tuff Joseph Robblee pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 140 hours in jail.
Dec. 15
Kenneth Michael Church pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 15 hours in jail.
Christopher Ryan Hubbard Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of failure to wear a safety belt or shoulder harness and one count of impeding traffic by travelling too slow or stopping on roadway and was ordered to pay $190 in fees and fines.
Alberto Veto Jiminez pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 53 hours in jail, pay $105 restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Dec. 17
David Everett Owens pleaded guilty to trespassing not amounting to burglary and was ordered to serve 27 hours in jail.