Sept. 6
Troy Anthony Patrick pleaded no contest for violation of temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 50 days in jail and was ordered to serve 261 hours in jail with credit for 21 hours served. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to petty larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and ordered to serve 21 hours in jail with credit for time served.
——-
Semaj Miguel Ross pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail and was ordered to serve 588 in jail with credit for time served and pay $20 restitution.
Sept. 7
Jesse Wayne Heavin was found guilty of one count of driving under the influence, second offense, and one count of failure to maintain the lane, improper lane change, or failure to use a signal and was given a suspended sentence of 175 days in jail, and was ordered serve 120 hours in jail with credit for 17 hours served, pay $1,165 in fees and fines, and fulfill additional requirements related to his charge.
Sept. 11
Cory James Bobb pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 17 hours served.
——-
Maria Martina Gonzalez pleaded no contest to overdriving, torturing, injuring, abandoning or starving an animal and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $1,238.32 in restitution and pay $640 in fees and fines.
Sept. 10
Trevor M. Basaraba pleaded guilty to one count of using or attempting to use false identification by a minor to obtain an alcoholic beverage; one count of minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage; and one count of minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail, and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Kyle Warren Cox pleaded no contest to operating a vehicle with unsafe or unsecured load and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Sept. 13
Crystal Lee Gilliland pleaded no contest to trespassing and was ordered to serve 76 hours in jail with credit for time served.
