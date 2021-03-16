 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko Justice Court
0 comments
top story

Elko Justice Court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko Justice Court

Feb. 16

Lindsey Nicole Bartorelli pleaded guilty to one count of possessing drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $2,000 in fees and fines.

-----

Arturo Canela pleaded no contest to speeding in a rural area and was ordered to pay $305 in fees and fines.

-----

Skyler Kimball Eggleston pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 84 hours in jail.

-----

Gregg Paul Hirschfeld pleaded no contest to failure to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

Feb. 19

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Taylor Marie Brummet pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 227 hours in jail.

-----

Leslie Louise Hernandez pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 110 hours in jail.

March 10

Devin Fisher pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.

March 11  

Mauro Estaban Lobato III pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

March 12  

Casey Bullock pleaded no contest to affray and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

-----

Sequoia Tahoe-Sierra Johnny pleaded no contest to trespass not amounting to burglary and was ordered to serve 18 hours in jail.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News