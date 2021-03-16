Elko Justice Court

Feb. 16

Lindsey Nicole Bartorelli pleaded guilty to one count of possessing drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay $2,000 in fees and fines.

-----

Arturo Canela pleaded no contest to speeding in a rural area and was ordered to pay $305 in fees and fines.

-----

Skyler Kimball Eggleston pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 84 hours in jail.

-----

Gregg Paul Hirschfeld pleaded no contest to failure to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

Feb. 19

Taylor Marie Brummet pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 227 hours in jail.

-----

Leslie Louise Hernandez pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 110 hours in jail.

March 10

Devin Fisher pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.