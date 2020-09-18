Elko Justice Court

Rene Flores Jr. pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premise where sold and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Sept. 9

Nicholas Jay Anderson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Crystal Lee Gilliland pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Francine Kathleen Gomez pleaded no contest to two counts of contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor and was given a suspended sentence of 165 days in jail and was ordered to serve 25 days in jail and pay $1,280 in fees and fines.

——-

William Edward Grametbaur pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Sept. 10