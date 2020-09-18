 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko Justice Court
0 comments
top story

Elko Justice Court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Aug. 27

Bartosz K. Borsukiewicz pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail, pay $660 in restitution and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Robert Dowell pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Sept. 1

Shannon David McCoy pleaded guilty to theft and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail.

Sept. 2

Adrianna Michelle Montoya pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered pay $195 in fees and fines.

Sept. 3

Tracie Lynn Parker pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 39 hours of community service and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Hayla Brittany Roberts pleaded no contest to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was ordered to serve 57 hours in jail.

Sept. 8

Rene Flores Jr. pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premise where sold and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Sept. 9

Nicholas Jay Anderson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Crystal Lee Gilliland pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Francine Kathleen Gomez pleaded no contest to two counts of contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor and was given a suspended sentence of 165 days in jail and was ordered to serve 25 days in jail and pay $1,280 in fees and fines.

——-

William Edward Grametbaur pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Sept. 10

Casey Craig Quigley pleaded no contest to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

——-

Brock Anthony Simmons pleaded no contests to false statement to obstruct a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

——-

Brian Keith Smith was found guilty of resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 12 days in jail and was further ordered to serve eight days in jail in lieu of fine payment.

——-

Mark Bradley Wakefield pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.

Sept. 15

Thomas R. Finch pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.

——-

Jacinto Lugo-Rivera pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 118 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News