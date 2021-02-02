 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko Justice Court
0 comments
top story

Elko Justice Court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko Justice Court

Jan. 12

Michael Christoph Unlandt pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 26 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

Jan. 15

Gary Joe Dennis pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve six hours in jail, complete 42 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of failure to maintain lane or improper lane change or failure to use signal and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 11 hours in jail and pay $700 in fees and fines concurrently with the previous sentence.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 20

Melissa Dawn Figiel pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time, and pay $950 in fees and fines.

——-

Jennifer Lynn Finocchi pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 15 hours in jail, complete 33 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

Jan. 22

David McCormick pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $585 in fees and fines.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist - Jan. 4, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News