Elko Justice Court

Jan. 12

Michael Christoph Unlandt pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 26 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

Jan. 15

Gary Joe Dennis pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve six hours in jail, complete 42 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of failure to maintain lane or improper lane change or failure to use signal and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 11 hours in jail and pay $700 in fees and fines concurrently with the previous sentence.

Jan. 20

Melissa Dawn Figiel pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time, and pay $950 in fees and fines.

