Elko Justice Court
May 11

Angelina Marie Owens pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.

May 13  

Joseph Humphrey pleaded no contest to driving with a revoked driver’s license for driving while under the influence and was ordered to serve 60 days of residential confinement and pay $640 in fees and fines.

May 20

Jose Luis Montoya Mendoza pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.

May 21

Jose Manuel Esparza-Aleman pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 15 hours in jail.

-----

Curtis Justin Smith pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 63 hours in jail; complete 48 hours of community service; surrender, sell or transfer firearms; and pay $675 in fees and fines.

May 24

Ashley Larae Krajewski pleaded guilty to driving without a driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

May 25

Carlos Hector Salas pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 hours in jail and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time.  

May 25

Daniel James Hosko pleaded no contest to basic speeding violation, 11-20 mph and was ordered to serve two hours in jail and pay $230 in fees and fines.

May 26

Chesney Robert Carney pleaded guilty to failure yield right of way from stop sign at controlled intersection and was ordered to pay $75 in fees and fines.

June 1

Clayton Lee Johnnie pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $115 in restitution.

