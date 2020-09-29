Elko Justice Court

Bryan Ricardo Quezada Fernandez pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premise where sold and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Paloma Robles pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

Sept. 22

Jodi Arlene Davis pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, pay $160 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Shane Craig Napoles pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.

-----

Cynthia Leilani Stanton pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 25 hours of community service.

Sept. 23

Elizabeth Marie Faver pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail.

----

Ivonne Mendoza pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

