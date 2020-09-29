Elko Justice Court

Sept. 10
Sherry Lynn Miller pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 24 hours in jail.
Sept 15
Kevin Reed Carter pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Sept. 16
Tyrell Mitchell Holley pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to serve six months in jail.
Sept. 17
Ryan Spencer Myers pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $436.42 in restitution and pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Janice Marie Robinson pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $465 in fees and fines.
Sept. 18
Claudia Nadine Knight pleaded no contest to one count of petit larceny and one count of trespass not amounting to burglary and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail.
Sept. 21
Bryan Ricardo Quezada Fernandez pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premise where sold and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Paloma Robles pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Sept. 22
Jodi Arlene Davis pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, pay $160 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Shane Craig Napoles pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.
-----
Cynthia Leilani Stanton pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 25 hours of community service.
Sept. 23
Elizabeth Marie Faver pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail.
----
Ivonne Mendoza pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
