Elko Justice Court

Dec. 30

Rebecca May Felton pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

——-

Manuel Flores-Valle pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

——-

Edwin Miguel Rivas pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully texting, sending or reading data or talking without a hands-free device on a cellphone while driving and one count of operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and was ordered to pay $470 in fees and fines.

——-

Charlie William Senk Jr. pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

——-

Teola Tom pleaded no contest to inattentive driving and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

——-

Adela Yvonne Wilson pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

——-