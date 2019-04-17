March 19
Sherman Paul Clark pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, second offense, one count of displaying fictitious or canceled vehicle registration, one count of operating an unregistered vehicle, one count of open alcohol container in vehicle, and one count of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, pay $2,345 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
March 22
Laura Ann Stout pleaded guilty to violating a temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
———
Ria Navarr pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was ordered to serve 31 days in jail.
March 26
Adrienne Elizabeth Knoles pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
March 27
Stephen Anthony Irizarry pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 301 hours in jail.
———
Benjamin Nguyen-Minh-Duc Le was found guilty of speeding and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
March 28
Tyson Canty pleaded guilty to violating a temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
———
Jeffery Freeze pleaded no contest to theft and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $789.25 in restitution and pay $640 in fees and fines.
———
Austin James Lindsey pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery, first offense, and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, pay $1,030 in fees and fines, and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
