Elko Justice Court

Feb. 26

Kira Lee Negrete pleaded guilty to one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and one count of attempted petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 69 hours in jail.

March 2

Bobby Lee Albert Hansen was found guilty of failure to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change and was ordered to serve 19 hours in jail.

March 3

Agustin Martinez pleaded guilty to basic speeding violation 11-20 mph over the posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $245 in fees and fines.

March 4

Octavio Adolfo Juarez Jr. pleaded no contest to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve six days in jail.

——-

Robert Ray McEneny pleaded guilty to owner proof of insurance required and was ordered to pay $740 in fees and fines.

——-