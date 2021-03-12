Elko Justice Court

Feb. 26
Kira Lee Negrete pleaded guilty to one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and one count of attempted petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 69 hours in jail.
March 2
Bobby Lee Albert Hansen was found guilty of failure to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change and was ordered to serve 19 hours in jail.
March 3
Agustin Martinez pleaded guilty to basic speeding violation 11-20 mph over the posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $245 in fees and fines.
March 4
Octavio Adolfo Juarez Jr. pleaded no contest to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve six days in jail.
——-
Robert Ray McEneny pleaded guilty to owner proof of insurance required and was ordered to pay $740 in fees and fines.
——-
Charles Lamar Primeaux pleaded guilty to assault and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Wade Lee Smith pleaded guilty to one count of failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, one count of driving without a valid driver’s license, and one count of failure to wear safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $616 in fees and fines.
March 8
Samuel Ray Johnny pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 50 days in jail and was ordered to serve 50 days in jail.
March 9
Benjamin Colby Reeves pleaded guilty to basic speeding violation 11-20 mph over posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $325 in fees and fines.
——-
Alfonso Daniel Rivera pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 15 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time.
——-
Jose Antonio Rivera pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 15 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time.