Elko Justice Court
top story

Elko Justice Court

Elko Justice Court

Feb. 26

Kira Lee Negrete pleaded guilty to one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and one count of attempted petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 69 hours in jail.

March 2

Bobby Lee Albert Hansen was found guilty of failure to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change and was ordered to serve 19 hours in jail.

March 3

Agustin Martinez pleaded guilty to basic speeding violation 11-20 mph over the posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $245 in fees and fines.

March 4

Octavio Adolfo Juarez Jr. pleaded no contest to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve six days in jail.

——-

Robert Ray McEneny pleaded guilty to owner proof of insurance required and was ordered to pay $740 in fees and fines.

——-

Charles Lamar Primeaux pleaded guilty to assault and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

——-

Wade Lee Smith pleaded guilty to one count of failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, one count of driving without a valid driver’s license, and one count of failure to wear safety belt or shoulder harness and was ordered to pay $616 in fees and fines.

March 8

Samuel Ray Johnny pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 50 days in jail and was ordered to serve 50 days in jail.

March 9

Benjamin Colby Reeves pleaded guilty to basic speeding violation 11-20 mph over posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $325 in fees and fines.

——-

Alfonso Daniel Rivera pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 15 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time.

——-

Jose Antonio Rivera pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 15 days of residential confinement in lieu of additional jail time.

