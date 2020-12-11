Elko Justice Court

Nov. 19
Quinn Allen Garrity pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 35 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
-----
Janell Sue Mendoza was found guilty of one count of driving under the influence and one count of basic speeding violation 1-10 miles over the posted speed limit and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $585 in fees and fines.
-----
Brooke A. Schwoob pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.
Dec. 1
Martin Ian Larsen pleaded guilty to driving with a revoked driver’s license while under the influence and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, and serve 102 hours in jail in lieu of paying $640 in fees and fines.
-----
Victor Lara Ruiz pleaded no contest to trespassing not amounting to burglary and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service in lieu of paying $195 in fees and fines.
Dec. 3
David Christian Lopez pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail. In a separate matter he pleaded guilty to trespass not amounting to burglary and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail.
-----
Charles Joseph Morrell pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to complete 10 hours of community service in lieu of paying $115 fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to operator proof of insurance required and was ordered to complete 75 hours of community service in lieu of paying $740 fees and fines.
-----
Stephanie P. Sena pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
-----
Adrian Villarreal pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 154 days in jail and was ordered serve 26 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.
-----
Kenneth Daniel Ward pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 37 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Dec. 4
Eduardo Miramontes-Sanchez pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 28 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Dec. 8
Daniel Brian Morrison pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve 16 days in jail and pay $600 restitution.
Dec. 9
Teresa Anne Belt pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 37 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
-----
Christopher Michael Moreland pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Dec. 10
Brittany Lynn Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of battery, one count of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
