Elko Justice Court

Dec. 3

David Christian Lopez pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail. In a separate matter he pleaded guilty to trespass not amounting to burglary and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail.

-----

Charles Joseph Morrell pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to complete 10 hours of community service in lieu of paying $115 fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to operator proof of insurance required and was ordered to complete 75 hours of community service in lieu of paying $740 fees and fines.

-----

Stephanie P. Sena pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

-----

Adrian Villarreal pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 154 days in jail and was ordered serve 26 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.

-----