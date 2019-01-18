Dec. 28
James Tracey Corgan II pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license and one count of headlamps not illuminated when required and was ordered to serve 88 hours in jail with credit for time served.
Dec. 31
Jacob Lewis Steele pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of speeding and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail with credit for 15 hours served, pay $1,215 in fees and fines, and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
Jan. 3
Julianna Nelson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours with credit for 13 hours served, pay $800 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
Jan. 8
Eli Andy Sireech pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve 55 hours in jail with credit for time served.
Jan. 10
Kim Yvette Lawrence pleaded no contest to unlawful bringing of animals from another state and was ordered to pay $305 in fees and fines.
Collen Jim Ross pleaded guilty to one count of minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $1,280 in fees and fines.
Ross Trent Townsend pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail with credit for 11 hours served, pay $800 in fees and fines and fulfill requirements related to the charge.
